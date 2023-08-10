Weather Forecast: Perfect temperatures & gusty winds today

MISSOULA — Yesterday's cold front has brought perfect temperatures for the region today, along with gusty winds.

Temperatures will be running anywhere from mid 70s to low 80s. Grab jacket in the morning as it will be cooler - you won't want it later on.

The winds may be the only hiccup today. Luckily, the rain showers yesterday may have helped some active fires, but overall, the winds are never good this time of year.

Expect gusts to reach around 10-20 MPH in valleys with higher speeds between 20-40 MPH in upper elevations. Boaters should be cautious of choppy lake conditions.

The winds will turn into breezy conditions for the weekend, with temperatures quickly warming up slightly above normal.