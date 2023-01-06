Weather Forecast: Periods of light snow this morning; cool & cloudy weekend next

MISSOULA — Periods of light snow and/or a wintry mix will continue through about 9/9:30 AM this morning.

Areas south and west of I-90 are more likely to see black ice conditions today. With the weather activity overnight being very intermittent, the black ice will be more localized and difficult to spot.

Once the precipitation slows down, conditions will be calm and cloudy for the remainder of the day and for most of the weekend.

Some considerable fogginess is possible with the low stratus throughout the weekend. Temperatures will trend slightly warmer, in the upper 30s.

A stationary low pressure system off the Gulf of Alaska and Pacific Northwest coast will continue to bring the periodic light snow/wintry mix next week. With a system like this that can be a little unpredictable, precipitation chances for next week are staying relatively low, but are possible off and on.

More details will be made clear if weather models can become consistent. For right now, just expect the next 10 days to be much like this weekend.