Weather Forecast: "Pink" full moon and clearing skies today

MISSOULA — Although a few showers are possible this morning, skies should clear slightly later in the day and allow the Spring full moon to be seen in the horizon.

Most snow showers will be along mountain ranges and cause changing conditions for the morning commute. Radar does show some showers potentially moving into some valleys - the Mission, Missoula, and Bitterroot valleys could see just a quick shower.

Otherwise, skies will clear later in the day and let some blue sky through.

The Spring full moon, sometimes called the "Paschal" or "Pink" moon, should be able to be viewed when the moon rises later today.

The "Pink" label is a bit of a misnomer, as the moon will not actually appear pink. Instead, the name comes from creeping phlox which typically bloom at this time and are bright pink in color.

Temperatures will only hit in the 40s again today, but are expected to warm up quickly tomorrow as a brief ridge of high pressure moves in.

Thursday will be a great day to get out and enjoy Spring-y weather, with active and wet weather returning over the weekend.