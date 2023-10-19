Weather Forecast: Plan for warm temperatures & blue skies today

MISSOULA — Plan for warm temperatures and blue sky today!

A high pressure ridge has been building and now we get above-average temperatures and dry conditions until the ridge breaks down.

This weather trend will last through Saturday, meaning weather will be perfect for those on fall break and for any outdoor activities.

By Sunday, a big pattern change will occur. Low pressure will break down the ridge and allow wet weather and cooler air to push into the Northern Rockies.

Temperatures will decrease day-by-day towards Wednesday. At that point, highs may only reach low 40s and high 30s. A rain/snow mix will be possible then.

So, enjoy the warmth while it lasts. It really should be a gorgeous day today and ahead.