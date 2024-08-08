Weather Forecast: Pleasant and mild temperatures with gusty winds today

MISSOULA — Temperatures today will be nice and mild across western Montana.

Highs of 70s and low 80s are expected, which are below normal temperatures for this time of year. Overall, we couldn't ask for more pleasant weather this Thursday!

Gusty winds may be the only caveat to gorgeous conditions today. A Lake Wind Advisory for Flathead Lake has been issued between 7 AM and 9 PM, where winds around the lake will rise between 20-30 MPH, creating choppy waves.

Winds should stay around 10 - 20 MPH in most valleys though. Then, mostly calm weather should continue into the weekend.

Slight chances for afternoon scattered storms and showers return on Saturday and continue Sunday.