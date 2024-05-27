Weather Forecast: Pleasant & mild Memorial Day conditions

MISSOULA — This week kicks off with pleasant and mild Memorial Day weather!

Truly, Mother Nature is giving us the best weather on tap, with 70 degree highs today, light winds, and plenty of sunshine in the forecast.

Driving conditions should be safe with dry roads for any holiday travel as well. Enjoy it today!

More rainy and stormy spring conditions arrive late tomorrow. The Storm Prediction Center has given all of western Montana a "Marginal Risk" for thunderstorms Tuesday afternoon - Wednesday morning.

A Marginal Risk means only isolated storms could develop, but they may bring strong winds, hail, and lightning.

Then, more scattered showers hit Wednesday through Thursday. By midweek, high temperatures will drop back to low 60s and 50s.