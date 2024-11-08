Weather Forecast: Pleasant start to the weekend with rain/snow returning Sunday

MISSOULA — Heading into the weekend, our weather looks fairly pleasant.

Temperatures will climb to the upper 40s and low 50°s for everyone today and tomorrow. Skies will be sunny, with slight haze from inversions developing.

Patchy freezing fog could also return tomorrow morning, but everything else looks nice!

Any yard work/outdoor decorating time spent should be done today or tomorrow under this good weather! Starting Sunday, wet weather returns for next week.

Mountains will receive snow as early as Sunday night, with rain for valleys overnight Sunday.

For next week, precipitation chances look good all the way through Thursday.

If you haven't already, now is the time to winterize your car and get the winter shoes ready to go. Long-range forecast models show a general trend for cool temperatures and wet weather into Thanksgiving week.