Weather Forecast: Poor air quality, cooler temps, and more thunderstorms today

MISSOULA — Today's weather conditions will look a lot like yesterday, but much cooler.

The Labor Day cold front did pass through, now it's just the low pressure trough still working through western Montana.

As a result, we've still got hazy skies today - enough for an Air Quality Alert for several counties - and more possible showers/thunderstorms.

Showers and storms will be much more sporadic today with a higher level of severity. Take precautions against the haze, but also with the storms.

Temperatures should climb to 80°s around the Flathead and 70°s south of the I-90 corridor.

After today, skies will still be hazy but with more sunshine for Wednesday and into the weekend. Temperatures will also begin to get hotter, about 10°-15° above-average through