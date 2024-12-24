Weather Forecast: Possible freezing rain tonight; mostly calm Christmas Day

MISSOULA — For the most part, our Christmas Eve and Christmas Day holidays are looking calm.

We have had some sunshine today across western Montana, with more expected tomorrow to test out those new Christmas presents!

In between the partly cloudy skies today and tomorrow, we do have chances for moisture that may impact your travel plans.

Tonight, current temperature trends are suggesting that when moisture arrives, it will be freezing rain. If you are leaving a Christmas Eve party tonight after 9 p.m., be careful where recent precipitation has fallen.

This moisture will quickly clear up overnight while Santa delivers his gifts here in Montana.

Then, our next chance for moisture is Christmas night into Thursday. A more moderate system will move in and bring moisture through the weekend.

A Winter Weather Advisory has already been issued for areas above 4,000 feet along the Idaho/Montana border. This advisory may change, depending on how hard the storm arrives and how long it lasts.

For now, keep an eye on mountain passes like Lolo and Lookout if you have a road trip on the agenda this weekend. More details about this latest development will be available tomorrow.

Until then, Merry Christmas!