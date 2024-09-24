Weather Forecast: Possible record warmth tomorrow with afternoon winds

MISSOULA — Our mostly mild weather will continue on Thursday, but an incoming front tomorrow will shake things up a bit.

For most of the day tomorrow, skies will be sunny and clear. Temperatures will be unseasonably warm across the region though.

Missoula could even break the old high temperature record for September 25, set in 2015, of 88°. The current forecast has Missoula climbing to 87° for Wednesday.

The cold front arrives in the afternoon tomorrow. Gusty winds will pick up around 3 p.m., with speeds between 10 mph and 40 mph. Parts of Western Montana are under a Wind Advisory for Wednesday.

It would be a good idea to tie down loose objects outside and pull your trash cans in (if needed).

A few showers and thunderstorms may sweep through NW Montana tomorrow night after the winds. Most of the rainfall would happen overnight though.

By Thursday, all will be calm again, with temperatures back to comfortable 70°s.