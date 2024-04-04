Weather Forecast: Possible thunderstorms & average April temperatures today

MISSOULA — Low pressure in our atmosphere will continue to bring rain showers and even possible thunderstorms today.

Much like yesterday, rain will be scattered, with showers expected to be more widespread late tonight.

This rainy pattern is fairly typical for April, but June is actually our rainiest month in Montana. Even rain totals for May are slightly higher than April totals for both Kalispell and Missoula. So, hold onto that umbrella for a little while longer!

High temperatures today remain at an average level for April, around mid-to-upper 50s. Winds may also continue to be up and down - ranging between 15-25 MPH. Basically, expect similar weather conditions from now into Friday.

Then, on Friday night, things may change yet again. Snow levels could drop enough late Friday night to create snowy mountain passes and some slushy high-valley roads for Saturday morning. Temperatures will be cooler Saturday/Sunday in the 40s, meaning more of a wintry mix is possible when showers fall.

Some weather models are hinting at a big warm-up next week that could start as early as Monday. Again, more spring swings.