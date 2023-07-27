Weather Forecast: Possible thunderstorms to end the work week

MISSOULA — As we start to close out the work week, chances for thunderstorms will increase slightly.

For now, the chances run between 20-30% and they are expected to impact west-central regions and SW Montana.

Northwestern areas will stay dry and sunny.

This morning, rain will likely begin around 8 AM for Missoula and then diagonal band of rain will stretch towards Potomac and Lincoln through the late morning.

Thunderstorms aren't expected to fire up until the evening, with impacts likely for Granite County.

Tomorrow, the risk level rises just one level, meaning stronger winds, possible hail, and lightning.

These storms will need to be watched closely for lightning to start fires, but any rain will be welcome.

Skies will clear up for the weekend and temperatures will warm again above normal.