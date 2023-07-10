Weather Forecast: Possible thunderstorms today; hot and dry later this week

MISSOULA — Thunderstorms are possible today across Montana, capable at times of heavy rain, hail, lightning, and gusty winds.

The majority of the state is under a "Marginal Risk" for these thunderstorms to be severe. This quick change in weather conditions is due to a low pressure system moving inward from the Pacific Northwest.

An adjoining cold front with the system will create some of the potential for these storms. All of the instability and moisture from the low pressure will only last through today.

The timing of the storms for exact locations is still a bit uncertain. Weather models are showing storms hitting the West-Central and Southwest regions more through the morning to late afternoon. For Northwest Montana, storms will arrive in the late afternoon and stick through the evening.

This timing may change as the systems rolls in though, so be aware of changing conditions on the KPAX StormTracker 24/7 App.

The rest of the week will look different than today. Temperatures are again expected to climb to about 10 degrees above normal through the week, with dry conditions.