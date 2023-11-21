Weather Forecast: Potential impacts to holiday travel starting tomorrow

MISSOULA — For the most part, our Tuesday looks nice & dry.

AM fog and slight inversions may develop today under the clearing that our high pressure has produced. Freezing fog is possible in NW Montana, but most areas will just see patchy fog.

With the inversions, some areas will only reach upper 30s today (like Missoula), while other areas could see close to 50 degrees for daytime heating.

Enjoy the sunshine later today though, as we have changes headed our way.

Chances for freezing rain/snow/regular rain increase Wednesday between 20-40%. As of now, these chances are slight and may only impact roadways/air travel for brief periods of time. However, with some cooling Wednesday night into Thursday, roads are likely to change quickly.

In other words, be prepared for changing conditions Wednesday into Thursday (Thanksgiving Day). We may see air travel/drivers experience delays with the uncertainty of the impacts with this storm.

The good news is that by Friday all wet weather looks to clear. Temperatures will remain in the low 30s to end the holiday week.