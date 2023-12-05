Weather Forecast: Potential record-breaking warmth & scattered showers today

MISSOULA — While an atmospheric river continues to bring plenty of moisture to the region, warm air will create the opportunity for record-breaking warmth today as well.

For example - today's forecasted high in Missoula is 52 degrees - the record high is 50 degrees (1896). Many locations today will feel more like spring with these warm temperatures and gray skies.

The best chances for moisture today are again in NW Montana. Moisture this morning may be more of a freezing rain/wintry mix, so be cautious with driving the AM commute again. For the rest of the day, scattered showers and gray skies will be the main weather feature.

Places like the Bitterroot Valley will stay fairly dry and roads may just be very wet from leftover precipitation melting.

More wintry precipitation is likely to return Thursday or Friday. Keep the umbrella handy and stay dry this week.