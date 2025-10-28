Weather Forecast: Quick and fairly weak disturbance on tap for Wednesday

MISSOULA — MISSOULA — After the chilliest start to the day we’ve seen since April in Missoula, clouds will increase overnight as a disturbance moves in.

Weather Forecast: 10.28.25

This feature will be a quick mover and rather weak. With that said, we’ll see scattered mountain snow (above 5,000’ to 6,000’), valley rain/snow and wind on Wednesday.

Highs will top out in the upper 40s to low 50s, with more dry time and sunshine the further south you go across the viewing area.

High pressure will quickly re-establish for Thursday and Friday with partly cloudy skies and highs in the upper 40s to low 50s — perfect for trick-or-treaters.

Our next system will move in on Saturday with snow levels generally above 8,000’.

The valleys are looking at rain with highs in the low to mid 50s; scattered showers Sunday with upper 40s to low 50s.

