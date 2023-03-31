Weather Forecast: Quick break from grey skies until more wet weather rolls in

MISSOULA — Although a few remaining showers will stick around this morning, mainly for the Seeley Lake area and the Mission Valley, the day should be a nice relief from the grey weather.

Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy with temperatures warming into the mid 40s again.

Overnight into Saturday, the next system rolls in. Conditions will be highly variable, all dependent on elevation.

For mountain passes, visibility will likely be low and travel difficult. Higher snow amounts are expected with, with a Winter Storm Watch already in place. Areas of greater impact include the Montana/Idaho border and the Cabinet Mountain range.

Locations below 4000 feet are expected to only have minor impacts, if that. A focus is on the divide and Southwest Montana regions to see more travel delays. When running errands locally on Saturday in a valley area, just wear waterproof shoes and bring along an umbrella.

A weak cold front will drop daytime highs and overnight lows slightly, but gusty winds will be more of an issue with the cold front. Expect widespread gusts to range between 20-40 MPH continually Saturday. Gusts will ramp up tonight.

By Sunday, a few light snow showers are expected and slicker road conditions.