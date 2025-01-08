Weather Forecast: Quick round of AM snow showers, then dry through Thursday

MISSOULA — It is a chilly and snowy morning for parts of Western Montana.

A quick and fairly weak disturbance is moving through the region today, which is bringing precipitation and some fog.

No major impacts are expected for your commute today, but minor impacts like reduced visibility and changing road conditions will mainly hit Northwest Montana.

Areas below I-90 should be expecting the least amount of moisture. Hamilton could get close to 40° today, so if moisture does make it there, it will be a rain/snow mix type.

Once the fog lifts, the snow showers should also be tapering off. The afternoon today looks chilly and cloudy. Tomorrow, we'll get another day like Tuesday with calm conditions and sunnier skies.

Then we go back to snow chances for Friday through Sunday! Temperatures should remain seasonable throughout the next week.