Weather Forecast: Quick round of snow and rain to start the weekend

MISSOULA — A quick low pressure system will bring in snow and rain for the early morning commute today.

The precipitation actually started falling overnight, targeting the mountain passes where air has been cooler.

The "L" passes - Lookout, Lolo, and Lost Trail are expected to receive 3-6 inches of snow today. Traveling over these areas will be more slushy and slick, but valley roads will likely just be wet for the morning and then eventually dry out.

Temperatures will help keep this system to a minimum for the valleys. However, it wouldn't hurt to grab an umbrella or have a good hooded jacket.

Daytime highs should reach close to 50 degrees or slightly above. Temps continue warming for the weekend, but the rainy weather won't quit just yet.

By Wednesday/Thursday next week, it does look like drier and warmer weather will move our way.