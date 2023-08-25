Weather Forecast: Quick round of thunderstorms before warm weekend weather

MISSOULA — Weather conditions for the weekend are shaping up to be hot and clear - but we have one more chance for thunderstorms before the weekend kicks off.

An outflow boundary is to blame for today's activity. Outflow fronts are like cold fronts, just slightly different. Usually, outflows are a push of gusty winds and showers/storms caused by cooled air meeting warm air.

Today, the outflow is likely to raise wind speeds, produce rainfall, and we may see a thunderstorm cell or two. The best time for all the activity will be between 4-7 PM.

Overall, any storms or showers will be relatively quick and gone before late tonight.

One good thing about this front is that it may help clear the stagnant haze in our atmosphere. Keep an eye on air quality through the weekend as high pressure moves back in after the outflow front.

The high pressure ridge will help temperatures slowly warm into the 90s for Monday/Tuesday.