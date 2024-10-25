Watch Now
Weather Forecast: Quiet & warm fall weekend until Sunday afternoon

Dani Hallows
MISSOULA — Our entry into the weekend will be perfect fall weather - 50°s/60°s, with sunshine and a light afternoon breeze.

Our exit out of the weekend, however, will be much different.

Right now, we have high pressure responsible for a warming and drying trend through Saturday. If you've got outdoor plans, Saturday is the day for it!

On Sunday afternoon, a trough of low pressure starts to broaden and inch closer to western Montana. Initially, this means rain for Sunday afternoon - then, temperatures will cool down majorly early next week.

Daytime highs from Monday (10/28) into Halloween are trending towards mid 40°s, with low 20°s overnight. We will also see off/on precipitation next week in the form of rain and possibly a wintry mix even in valleys.

Basically, get outside over the next two days to enjoy some sunshine and warmer temperatures, because it won't last long!

