Weather Forecast: Rain and snow are back for another round

MISSOULA — Grab the umbrella today - widespread precipitation is back in the forecast.

To kick off the morning rush, a mix of rain and wet snow is likely across most of the region. However, the heaviest snow will be concentrated in the mountains of SW Montana.

Winter Weather Advisories are in place for mountain ranges and passes such as Lolo and Lost Trail. Snow totals there are expected to range between 3-6 inches. Travel will be more difficult at higher elevations, but be cautious with wet/slushy roads in the valleys as well.

A good chunk of the precipitation will fall in these early morning hours, with showers tapering off around lunchtime. More rain could pick up in the afternoon and a few places may even hear a little rumbling of thunder.

Going into the weekend, chances for rain decrease and temperatures should warm up slightly. Daytime highs will be right around 50 degrees for the Easter holiday weekend before hitting 60s early next week.