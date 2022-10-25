Watch Now
Weather Forecast: Rain and snow for the morning, clearer afternoon possible

Dani Hallows
Posted at 5:22 AM, Oct 25, 2022
MISSOULA — As the sun rises this morning, wet and cold weather is expected again for western Montana.

Mountain passes are likely to be slushy, especially with a Winter Weather Advisory for these roadways.

More specifically, the West Glacier to Seeley Lake region, the Northern and Southern Clearwater Mountain range, the Kootenai to Lower Clark Fork areas, and the Bitterroot and Sapphire Mountains are under the advisory. The National Weather Service will update this advisory as conditions change.

Valley areas will be more dry this morning, with a clearer afternoon later today.

