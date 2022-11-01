Weather Forecast: Rain and snow showers are moving in later tonight

MISSOULA - This morning, the northwestern corner of Montana will see rain showers for lower elevations and snowfall in mountain locations.

The rain looks to diminish in the afternoon, but the system will make another move later tonight with colder temperatures and more precipitation.

By Wednesday morning, mountain passes are expected to be dangerous driving conditions and some valley areas will see snow.

The winter weather looks the strongest and most widespread in the morning hours between 5 a.m. to 7 a.m.

However, moisture is possible throughout the day on Wednesday.

Temperatures today will be above-average, but the incoming system will make daytime highs drop to the mid-30s.

Overall, November will see wet and cold conditions to start off the new month!