Weather Forecast: Rain and snow to end to the week

MISSOULA — From now to Saturday — and possibly Sunday too — Western Montana is expecting several rounds of rain and snow.

To stay dry and warm, keep an umbrella handy for the next few days.

Valleys will continue to receive rain and some wintry mix at times while the mountain ranges and passes will see the snow.

Moisture is always beneficial in the winter, but some of this precipitation may cause travel delays and rough travel this weekend.

To be safe, please check mountain passes before driving this weekend and keep emergency items such as blankets, flashlights, and water.

Temperatures will be on our side this weekend, which is good news!

Daytime highs should climb to the mid-to-upper 40s which will help snow levels rise/keep icy roads at bay for most highways.

Starting next week, temperatures will drop again for the run-up to the Thanksgiving holiday.

The forecast regarding precipitation next week is still unclear though.

Check back in for updates tomorrow!