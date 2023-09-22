Weather Forecast: Rain clears for the weekend & 1st day of fall

MISSOULA — Through the afternoon and evenings, rain showers will continue to clear up, with most of the activity north of I-90.

Overnight, moisture will remain in the air possibility creating some fog for Saturday morning, but the big change will be in temperatures.

Daytime highs should rise about 10 degrees above what we've reached the last two days.

This climb in temperatures means that the 1st Official Day of Fall tomorrow will feel much warmer and much sunnier. The Autumnal Equinox occurs when the earth's tilt allows the sun to hit directly at the Equator before the tilt moves the sun away for Fall/Winter. Daylight and nighttime will be almost equal in length - approximately 12 hours.

Skies should stay dry through Monday as high pressure builds over the weekend. Get out and enjoy some clearer, warmer weather!

Monday will be the peak of the ridge before another cold front moves in Tuesday.