Weather Forecast: Rain goes away for today, but it returns tomorrow

MISSOULA — Western Montana will get a quick break from rainy weather today with some sunshine.

General cloudiness will stick around through the morning and then clear up in West-Central and Northwestern areas.

Chances for rain are staying in the forecast for the Bitterroot, but most locations should stay dry.

Temperatures will be hitting average in Hamilton, but above average for June in Missoula. A rise to the 80's looks possible early next week or on Sunday.

The month of June is typically a rainy or wet one for western Montana and it looks to hold up to that by tomorrow.

More widespread rain will return for Friday. Radar shows the moisture moving over the divide into the Western region Friday morning.