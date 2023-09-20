Weather Forecast: Rain, gusty winds, temperature drops and more

MISSOULA — Today's change in pressure systems will bring rain, gusty winds, temperature drops and more.

The gusty winds will pick up again this afternoon and evening like they have been recently, followed by the rain.

Chances for widespread precipitation pick up after 5 PM. Rain will start in SW Montana and then spread north across the I-90 line.

Most places will see about 0.10" accumulate from tonight into tomorrow morning. However, along the Continental Divide and in SW Montana, there is a possibility for rain totals to hit 0.50".

Also, temperature drops in high elevation areas will allow for slushy snow to fall. Areas around 6000-6500 FT like Glacier National Park and the Anaconda-Pintler Wilderness are looking good for snowfall.

Basically, get ready for chilly fall-like weather for the rest of the week.