Weather Forecast: Rain, rain... not going away this week

MISSOULA — Another round of scattered showers and cooler temperatures today in western Montana.

For the most part, rain will hang out around/below the I-90 line, leaving only isolated showers for NW Montana.

Snow is currently falling at Lost Trail Pass & other high elevation areas in the SW Montana region, so be careful if driving that direction.

Temperatures will hover between upper 50°s and low 60°s now and through the rest of the work week.

On Saturday, it looks like we might get to see a quick warm-up and some more widespread sunshine. Then, the rain looks to return Sunday.

This weather is fairly typical for May in Montana, but it is slightly cooler than average!