Weather Forecast: Rain, rain... not going away yet

MISSOULA — This year's Brawl of the Wild looks like it could be a wet and a windy one!

The atmospheric river in the Pacific is still bringing outskirt moisture to Montana this weekend.

Expect rain showers today and tomorrow for most valleys. However, valleys in Northwest Montana will see more of a rain and snow mix today, turning into snow tomorrow.

A strong cold front will drop temperatures tomorrow along the Rocky Mountain Front, mainly for East Glacier and north/central Montana.

This front is why Northwest Montana valleys should be prepared for snow starting tomorrow into Sunday. Model trends have valleys receiving a trace to 2", with high passes like Marias getting 5" to 8".

Winter Weather Advisories and a Winter Storm Watch have been issued for East Glacier and beyond.

The water valve finally turns off Sunday with cooler temperatures everywhere and mostly cloudy conditions.

For Thanksgiving week, we have slight chances of moisture, but we are trending drier than this week!

As for the Brawl of the Wild forecast — get a poncho and layer up. Gusty winds and rain will likely impact game day in Bozeman, so be prepared (and go Griz)!