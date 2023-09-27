Watch Now
Weather Forecast: Rain showers & cooler temperatures are sticking around

Dani Hallows
Posted at 4:20 AM, Sep 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-27 06:20:02-04

MISSOULA — For the next several days, temperatures will remain cool and rain showers will be unsettled.

A series of low pressure systems + cold fronts are responsible for the abnormal September weather.

Generally, temperatures are much warmer for this time of fall and rain totals continue to show above-average potential.

Keep the umbrella close through the next seven days. The best chances for widespread rain showers and thunderstorm activity are 1) today and 2) Saturday. Totals could be anywhere from .05"-0.25" each day we see rain.

These systems will also bring different levels of mountain snow over the weekend, making backcountry travel and recreation more difficult. Frost will also impact local vegetation with overnight lows dropping into the 30s.

High temperatures will be in the 30s at high elevations, with 50s and 60s in the valleys.

