Weather Forecast: Rain showers today; clearing & warming starts this weekend

MISSOULA — Expect cool and showery weather as we start to wrap up the work week.

A nice shortwave from the Pacific will bring in some rain showers across western Montana today.

Rain will be more consistent south of I-90, with some high-elevation snow possible above 7,000 feet, so be prepared if you're heading into the mountains. Areas north of I-90 will also see some showers, but they'll be more hit-or-miss.

Friday stays cooler and slightly damp, but things begin to shift Saturday and Sunday.

A ridge of high pressure is expected to build over the Northern Rockies, bringing warmer and mostly dry conditions—especially in the north—through mid-next week.

Temperatures could rise 10 to 15 degrees above normal. However, with a bit more moisture creeping in from the south, afternoon thunderstorms could pop up between Monday and Wednesday, mainly across SW Montana.

Ultimately, our chances are looking good for some pleasant, more summer-y Memorial Day Weekend weather.