MISSOULA — Scattered showers and light thunderstorms will come and go throughout the morning and afternoon, continuing even into Friday night.

Temperatures are taking a major dive into the low 60s from the high 80s just yesterday. Grab a jacket and umbrella for at least the next two days.

The rain looks strongest and most widespread later Friday night, but most of the moisture will clear out on Saturday.

Sunshine returns on Sunday with warmer temperatures.