Weather Forecast: Rain & thunderstorms wind down tonight; warmer weather ahead

MISSOULA — A few final rain showers and thunderstorms are possible tonight before a warmer and drier weather pattern begins for Western Montana.

Parts of Northwest Montana have been placed under a general thunderstorm risk, where those areas could see a few thunderstorms, gusty winds, and light hail this evening.

After tonight though, the gusty winds and storm clouds will start to fade away. Temperatures will warm slightly tomorrow and then continue warming to high 60s and low 70s this weekend.

High pressure will help keep things dry for tomorrow and Thursday. After that, sunshine may be mixed with a few sunshowers over the weekend.

Basically, we're heading into a calmer pattern, but April showers may come back around in a few days.