Weather Forecast: Rainy and windy Halloween night for some of western Montana

MISSOULA - Halloween weather in western Montana looks tricky for some areas today.

Temperatures will be right around normal for 5 p.m. but rain and wind will accompany trick-or-treaters in northwestern Montana and west-central Montana.

Rain showers are hitting this morning around Libby and Eureka, slowly moving down to Missoula during the day.

Overall, the rain looks like it will hit the Flathead region the hardest and miss most areas in the Bitterroot.

The rain does not appear to be widespread in Missoula but does accompany surrounding areas.

Winds will gust between 20-to-30 mph at their strongest, making this Halloween one for the umbrella and a little extra security on those costumes!