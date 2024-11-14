Weather Forecast: Rainy/snowy morning; drier weather into the weekend

MISSOULA — Active showers are on the radar this morning. We are tracking snow in the mountains and scattered rain showers in the valleys.

Both Lolo and Lookout passes have been seeing some snow, but impacts are limited to those elevations.

Valley roads are just wet, with temperatures to warm to warrant many worries about ice.

Showers should dwindle as the sun rises and leave behind some mostly cloudy skies today.

Drier weather will then stick around for most of Friday and Saturday.

However, areas of central and southwest Montana could get one last push of rain/snow Friday night into Saturday morning though.

If you have travel plans towards Helena, Butte or Great Falls, check road conditions Friday night to stay safe.

Temperatures will remain in the 40°s through Sunday before cooling down to upper 30°s for highs on Monday.

Our next push of moisture hits Sunday and Monday.

Luckily, long-range forecast models are showing some consistently dry weather for Thanksgiving travel in 2 weeks!