Weather Forecast: Rainy, stormy, and cool Tuesday; heat rises later this week

MISSOULA — Temperatures will be about 10 degrees below normal today with off/on rain showers and isolated thunderstorms.

Overall, weather conditions today will be very spring-like. Grab an umbrella, especially if you are located near the Bitterroot, and bring a jacket when you head out the door this morning.

This type of weather is not great for clean-up after last week's storm, but it will help fires if we get the .05"-.50" we are expecting to build up today.

By Wednesday, heat will climb again to average levels and then continue climbing towards triple digits by Friday.

Skies should go back to hazy and blue views tomorrow. Dry conditions will then hold on for about another week.