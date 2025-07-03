Weather Forecast: Rainy, stormy, and cooler 4th of July

MISSOULA — Our forecast keeps shifting slightly and the latest data is showing signs of a rainy, stormy, and cool 4th of July.

Models are now indicating a widespread push of moisture will enter the region by tomorrow morning. Expect showers, isolated thunderstorms, and overcast skies across western Montana for the holiday.

Temperatures are already looking to cool down today, but then look to cool even more on Friday. Highs will be in the upper 70°s on our Independence Day.

Then, showers could stick around the area into Saturday with temperatures staying stable.

Skies will not clear completely until Sunday, when a hot and dry weather pattern begins again.

For today, we'll receive varying cloud coverage and mostly dry conditions.