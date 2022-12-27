Weather Forecast: Rainy & wet conditions with warmer temps

MISSOULA — An atmospheric river of moisture is bringing rainy and wet conditions to western Montana today.

With temperatures being warmer, the precipitation will be mostly rain, but snow will fall in very high elevations and in NW Montana, freezing rain is possible.

Roads are expected to be slick with plenty of moisture to keep them slushy and slippery.

Rain chances are steady throughout the day - with a slight break in the rain forecasted for the lunchtime hours (11 AM - 1 PM).

After today, a cold front will move in tonight from Canada. This front will not only change the precipitation to snow, but drop temperatures from the 40s to 30s.

Radar shows the snow mostly widespread Wednesday morning. The snow appears to taper off in the afternoon hours and mostly clear up in the valleys. More significant amounts of snow will fall in higher elevations and likely cause travel delays or issues.