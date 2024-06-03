Weather Forecast: Rainy, windy, and cool conditions for Monday

MISSOULA — The new week kicks off with rainy, windy, and cool conditions today.

Rain showers look heaviest this morning, but may continue off and on through tomorrow morning.

Areas along the Montana/Idaho border will receive higher amounts of rain, while most locations around the region will receive at least 0.10". Grab an umbrella to make Monday morning run smoothly!

Gusty winds will also impact all of western Montana today. A Wind Advisory is in place from the National Weather Service between 12 - 9 PM. Winds may gust anywhere between 15-50 MPH. Power outages may occur if lines/trees fall over with these gusts.

We also recommend tying down loose objects this morning before winds pick up strong this afternoon.

High temperatures will be in the 50s for now. However, we may have our first 90 degree high temperature of the year later this week. The weather models are still uncertain on how just warm we could get, so keep checking the forecast this week for updates!