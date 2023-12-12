Weather Forecast: Recurring valley fog and inversions building

MISSOULA — Throughout the rest of this week, a ridge of high pressure is moving over the region and will be responsible for valley fog and inversions.

The fog will be recurring, meaning it will reappear every morning/late evening.

Fog will be dense in some areas, patchy in others and will reduce visibility for the AM commute consistently. A few spots may even be icy with freezing fog. Continue to travel safely with the fog each morning.

Now, the inversions will slowly degrade air quality as they build. In the next few days, watch for something like an Air Stagnation Advisory to be issued by the local DEQ or NWS. Individuals who are sensitive to poor air quality may be impacted this week.

Temperatures will be in the 20s overnight and 30s/40s in the daytime, depending on how strong inversions get.

Intermittent cloudy skies will be accompanied with brief bursts of sunshine and overall drier conditions for a while.