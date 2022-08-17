Weather Forecast: Relief from the heat is coming soon

MISSOULA — High temperatures will linger across Western Montana today and Thursday, but they should slowly cool down by the beginning of next week.

A high pressure ridge is responsible for the hot temperatures and dry air, but the jet stream will finally take a small dive early Tuesday morning. This dive should allow for cooler air and some potential storms and showers next week.

For now, temperatures will remain in the upper 90s and possibly break records on Thursday.

Stay cool by drinking enough water, finding shade or air conditioning, and using sunscreen and sunglasses to protect yourself against UV rays.

You can also use aloe vera gel (put it in the fridge for added cooling) as a moisturizer, you do not need a sunburn to feel the cooling effects of the plant on your skin.