Weather Forecast: Relief from the heat is on the way; potential t-storms today

Posted at 3:33 AM, Jul 22, 2024

MISSOULA — It has been a long stretch of hot temperatures for western Montana in the last few weeks, but relief is finally on the way.

Triple-digit temperatures and upper 90s will continue to hit us until Wednesday, when a cold front will help drop the widespread heat back to some more normal levels.

For now though, keep taking precautions with both the heat and haze. Smoky skies may get worse into Tuesday. Heat Advisories and Excessive Heat Warnings are in still place through Tuesday night.

The cold front will be a welcome change, but not entirely beneficial for us. Fire danger may increase more with the frontal passage, as that always means an uptick in wind gusts.

Essentially, you win some, you lose some, even with the weather forecast this week!

