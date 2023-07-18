Weather Forecast: Relief from the heat today; another warm-up begins tomorrow

MISSOULA — Temperatures today will be a relief from the recent heat felt in western Montana.

Highs will top out in the low 80s for most locations, with morning temperatures in the 50s-60s. Skies should remain mostly sunny, with a light breeze in the afternoon.

Although the cooler weather will feel nice, hazy smoke is expected to move into NW Montana throughout the day. Keep an eye on air quality if you are sensitive to unhealthy air.

The smoke will be only a start to more summer-like conditions ahead.

After today, temperatures will start to climb into 90s and possible triple-digits for the weekend. High pressure will build again right over our region and cause the drying and warming trend.

Plan ways to beat the heat later this weekend, and enjoy the weather now while it's still cooler!