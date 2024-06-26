Weather Forecast: Rising heat with scattered showers and thunderstorms later

MISSOULA — Today will start out with some clear skies and calm weather, but it will all change soon.

Hot temperatures will climb to upper 80s today, so dress for warm weather, and think about grabbing an umbrella!

Incoming low pressure and a cold front will collide with our warm air later in the afternoon and create the potential for scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Chances are low for severe storms overall - just keep an eye and an ear out for changing weather and thunder.

Temperatures will drop to highs in the 60s tomorrow.

Scattered showers will then continue into Thursday before drying out a bit Friday.