Weather Forecast: Rising temperatures for the weekend; isolated thunderstorms

MISSOULA — It's been a whirlwind week, from record lows and winter weather, to now sunshine and 90s for the weekend.

High pressure will build in over the next few days, allowing conditions to remain mostly dry and warm.

Slight chances do remain for isolated thunderstorms both tonight and tomorrow.

Central and eastern Montana has a higher risk for thunderstorms to get severe, while Western Montana just has a low risk.

Temperatures will peak on Sunday before the ridge moves out, and winds will pick up Sunday to the 20 mph to 30 mph range.