Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Weather Forecast: Rising temperatures for the weekend; isolated thunderstorms

High pressure will build in for the weekend, bringing warm air to western Montana and possibly some 90s.
HEAT MAP 2.png
Forecast.png
Posted at 4:58 PM, Jun 20, 2024

MISSOULA — It's been a whirlwind week, from record lows and winter weather, to now sunshine and 90s for the weekend.

High pressure will build in over the next few days, allowing conditions to remain mostly dry and warm.

Slight chances do remain for isolated thunderstorms both tonight and tomorrow.

Central and eastern Montana has a higher risk for thunderstorms to get severe, while Western Montana just has a low risk.

Temperatures will peak on Sunday before the ridge moves out, and winds will pick up Sunday to the 20 mph to 30 mph range.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader