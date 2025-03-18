Weather Forecast: Roller coaster ride of conditions this week

MISSOULA — Here’s what you can expect from our weather over the next few days:

Today brings continued scattered snow/rain showers, particularly in the afternoon. So, it’s a good idea to keep an eye on road conditions if you're headed out.

By Wednesday, we’ll get a short break from the moisture as a ridge of high pressure moves in, but don’t put away your winter gear just yet! Temperatures will still be below average during the day. Overnight, Wednesday morning temperatures look to be the coldest we've seen in spring so far.

Things are set to get more interesting again on Thursday when another disturbance rolls in. We’re looking at widespread precipitation, with mountain passes expecting accumulating snow. If you’re traveling through those areas overnight into the morning, be cautious of slick roads. In the valleys, expect a mix of snow and rain, switching to rain as the day warms up – quite the roller coaster!

And then on Saturday, we’ll feel the effects of another disturbance, bringing more snowy conditions like we saw on Thursday. But hold tight – there’s a chance that next week we could see a ridge of high pressure bringing warmer temperatures, along with a 70% chance of an atmospheric river sliding in on Monday, which means we might be facing more widespread precipitation as snow levels rise.

So, it’s an active weather week ahead... keep those umbrellas and winter coats handy!