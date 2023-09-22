Weather Forecast: Round two of cooler temps and rain showers today

MISSOULA — Wrap-around moisture from yesterday's system will bring round two of cooler temperatures and rain showers today.

Temperatures look very similar for today from yesterday, cool 40s and 50s this morning and 50s and 60s for highs.

We also have the Winter Weather Advisory that was re-issued continuing to 12 PM today.

One slight difference from yesterday to today is a better chance for isolated thunderstorms along with the scattered showers. Thunderstorm severity will be minimal, but gusty winds and heavier rain will be likely where storm cells develop.

Showers will be spotty through the day, but wearing down by the late evening. Clouds should clear slightly Saturday morning and allow some sunshine and warmer temperatures for the weekend!