Weather Forecast: Round two of scattered afternoon thundershowers today

MISSOULA — One more round of scattered thundershowers will arrive this afternoon for western Montana.

Again, the time period to expect these storms is between 1-9 PM.

Today, our level of severity for the storms has been downgraded mainly to a general risk. A general risk means that thunderstorms are not expected to be severe, but can still produce lightning, gusty winds, and hail. A select few areas are under a marginal risk, which is one level higher.

With this in mind, continue to be careful where you park cars and where you are physically located during any storms. We still have many weakened branches and trees from our big storm in July.

Kalispell and the general Flathead region has a chance again for showers on Wednesday, but for other locations, skies should start to clear on Wednesday.

More sunshine will arrive for the second half of the work week, along with cooler temperatures in the upper 70s and low 80s!