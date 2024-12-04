Weather Forecast: Same pattern holds on until inversion buster arrives Saturday

MISSOULA — Over the next three days, weather conditions will remain in the same pattern.

Today, Thursday, and Friday will all be a copy and paste of each other with freezing patchy fog in the mornings, inversions and partial sunshine for the afternoons, and temperatures in the 30°s.

The inversion buster will come in the form of some moisture starting Saturday.

Northwest Montana currently has the highest potential for freezing rain and drizzle on Saturday, with only light rain expected for the Missoula and Bitterroot valleys.

On Sunday, snow levels should drop due to an incoming cold front. Most valleys could see at least a dusting of snow.

Mountains will be getting snow both Saturday and Sunday though, which means slower travel times over mountain passes this weekend!