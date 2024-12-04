Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Weather Forecast: Same pattern holds on until inversion buster arrives Saturday

Weather conditions will stay steady through Friday with freezing fog, inversions, and chilly temperatures.
Weather conditions will stay steady through Friday with freezing fog, inversions, and chilly temperatures.
Headlines 2Font.png
Viewer Photo.png
Posted
and last updated

MISSOULA — Over the next three days, weather conditions will remain in the same pattern.

Today, Thursday, and Friday will all be a copy and paste of each other with freezing patchy fog in the mornings, inversions and partial sunshine for the afternoons, and temperatures in the 30°s.

The inversion buster will come in the form of some moisture starting Saturday.

Northwest Montana currently has the highest potential for freezing rain and drizzle on Saturday, with only light rain expected for the Missoula and Bitterroot valleys.

On Sunday, snow levels should drop due to an incoming cold front. Most valleys could see at least a dusting of snow.

Mountains will be getting snow both Saturday and Sunday though, which means slower travel times over mountain passes this weekend!

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader